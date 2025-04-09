6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

GBTEC BIC Platform: Enterprise platform for BPM, enterprise architecture, automation, and GRC mgmt. built by GBTEC. Core capabilities include Business process management and optimization, Enterprise architecture management, Digital twin technology for process modeling..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.