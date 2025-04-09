Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. Cura Software Solutions is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Cura Software Solutions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building compliance programs from scratch will get the most from Cura Software Solutions because its workflow automation actually reduces the manual overhead of audit cycles instead of just documenting them. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 Govern and Identify functions, which means you're getting real risk assessment and policy enforcement rather than a filing cabinet with dashboards. Skip this if you need incident response speed; Cura prioritizes audit trails and continuous monitoring over the rapid containment workflows that security operations teams running active incidents depend on.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and policy management
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs Cura Software Solutions for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
Cura Software Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and policy management. built by Cura Software Solutions. Core capabilities include Enterprise risk management, Operational risk management, Business continuity planning..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® differentiates with Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations. Cura Software Solutions differentiates with Enterprise risk management, Operational risk management, Business continuity planning.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is developed by Acuity Risk Management. Cura Software Solutions is developed by Cura Software Solutions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® and Cura Software Solutions serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox