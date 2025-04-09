Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Cura Software Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and policy management. built by Cura Software Solutions. Core capabilities include Enterprise risk management, Operational risk management, Business continuity planning..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.