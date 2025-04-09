6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Cura Software Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and policy management. built by Cura Software Solutions. Core capabilities include Enterprise risk management, Operational risk management, Business continuity planning..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.