Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Avertro Threat Defense Augmented GRC: Next-gen GRC platform with AI-powered threat modeling and compliance automation. built by Avertro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat scenario planning and modeling, Automated compliance monitoring across ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR frameworks, Risk quantification with financial impact assessment..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.