ActorTrackr: ActorTrackr is an open source web application for storing, searching, and linking threat actor intelligence data from public repositories and user contributions..

Anomali ThreatStream: Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.