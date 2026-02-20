AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security: AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based continuous runtime security monitoring, Container image scanning and drift prevention, Automated threat response (process kill, container isolation, firewall rules)..

Chainguard: Secure container images with minimal CVEs, FIPS validation, and STIG hardening. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include 1,800+ minimal container images rebuilt from source daily, 97.6% CVE reduction compared to open source equivalents, 7-day SLA for critical CVE remediation, 14-day for high/medium/low..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.