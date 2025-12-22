Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Chainguard is a commercial container security tool by Chainguard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing significant container footprints should evaluate Chainguard if CVE reduction is your actual priority, not a nice-to-have. Its 1,800+ daily-rebuilt minimal images deliver 97.6% fewer CVEs than open source alternatives, backed by 7-day SLA remediation for critical issues and 400+ FIPS-validated images with STIG hardening for regulated environments. This tool is not for teams building custom applications inside containers; Chainguard's strength is supply chain hardening for organizations running standard software stacks where image provenance and attestation matter more than flexibility.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Secure container images with minimal CVEs, FIPS validation, and STIG hardening
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Chainguard for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Chainguard: Secure container images with minimal CVEs, FIPS validation, and STIG hardening. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include 1,800+ minimal container images rebuilt from source daily, 97.6% CVE reduction compared to open source equivalents, 7-day SLA for critical CVE remediation, 14-day for high/medium/low..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning differentiates with CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication. Chainguard differentiates with 1,800+ minimal container images rebuilt from source daily, 97.6% CVE reduction compared to open source equivalents, 7-day SLA for critical CVE remediation, 14-day for high/medium/low.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. Chainguard is developed by Chainguard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Chainguard serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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