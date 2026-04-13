Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. Okta Workforce Identity is a commercial access management tool by Okta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling SaaS estates will get the most from Okta Workforce Identity; its 8,000-plus pre-built integrations and Universal Directory eliminate the identity fragmentation that forces manual access reviews across disconnected apps. The vendor's Okta AI threat detection and adaptive MFA policies score decisively on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, catching compromised credentials and anomalous logins before lateral movement happens. Skip this if your priority is privileged access management for on-premises infrastructure; Okta's PAM module is bolted-on, not native, and it assumes cloud-first identity architectures.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Permissions Analyzer vs Okta Workforce Identity for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
Okta Workforce Identity: Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer differentiates with Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup. Okta Workforce Identity differentiates with Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is developed by Paramount Defenses. Okta Workforce Identity is developed by Okta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer and Okta Workforce Identity serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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