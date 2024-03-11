Active Directory Control Paths is a free identity governance and administration tool. AD Guardian Cloud is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by CionSystems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Identity and access teams in mid-sized organizations running on-premises Active Directory will get the most from Active Directory Control Paths because it surfaces privilege escalation routes that standard AD auditing tools simply don't visualize. The tool is free and maintains 680 GitHub stars, meaning it's been battle-tested by actual practitioners who've contributed hardening feedback over years. Skip this if your environment is mostly cloud-native or you need a commercial vendor to sign an SLA; this is a single-purpose graph analyzer that requires you to interpret what you find and act independently.
SMB and mid-market teams managing hybrid Active Directory environments will get the most from AD Guardian Cloud because it actually handles directory synchronization across on-premises, Azure, and OpenLDAP without forcing you to rip out legacy infrastructure. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning you get both access control and continuous monitoring of identity changes without the operational overhead of separate tools. Skip this if you're purely cloud-native with no on-premises AD footprint; AD Guardian Cloud's value proposition disappears when you don't have hybrid complexity to manage.
A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations.
IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD.
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Control Paths vs AD Guardian Cloud for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Control Paths: A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations..
AD Guardian Cloud: IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD. built by CionSystems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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