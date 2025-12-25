Accops HyLabs: Virtual ICT lab management platform for educational institutions and L&D orgs. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated ICT lab provisioning based on university schedules, Self-service portal for faculty and students, Curriculum-based and time-based lab access..

AD Guardian Cloud: IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD. built by CionSystems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.