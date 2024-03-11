Active Directory Control Paths is a free identity governance and administration tool. AD Build Script is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Active Directory Control Paths
Identity and access teams in mid-sized organizations running on-premises Active Directory will get the most from Active Directory Control Paths because it surfaces privilege escalation routes that standard AD auditing tools simply don't visualize. The tool is free and maintains 680 GitHub stars, meaning it's been battle-tested by actual practitioners who've contributed hardening feedback over years. Skip this if your environment is mostly cloud-native or you need a commercial vendor to sign an SLA; this is a single-purpose graph analyzer that requires you to interpret what you find and act independently.
Infrastructure teams managing Windows environments at scale need AD Build Script for one reason: it eliminates the manual, error-prone work of configuring Active Directory domains across multiple sites. The XML-based approach means configuration is version-controlled and repeatable, which directly addresses NIST Govern and Manage functions that most AD deployments botch through inconsistency. Skip this if you're looking for Active Directory security hardening or compliance scanning; AD Build Script is a deployment accelerator, not an audit tool.
A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations.
An automated script that configures Active Directory domains using customizable XML configuration files.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Active Directory Control Paths vs AD Build Script for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Control Paths: A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations..
AD Build Script: An automated script that configures Active Directory domains using customizable XML configuration files..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox