Active Cypher Cypher Scout is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Active Cypher. AD Guardian Cloud is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by CionSystems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in Active Directory and Azure AD permission creep will find immediate value in Cypher Scout because it runs standalone from a file server with zero installation friction, then delivers prioritized remediation guidance aligned to Microsoft best practices. The tool covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.AA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it surfaces both what's misconfigured and why it matters to access control posture. Skip this if you need deep integration with PAM platforms or role mining automation; Cypher Scout audits and advises, it doesn't orchestrate remediation at scale.
SMB and mid-market teams managing hybrid Active Directory environments will get the most from AD Guardian Cloud because it actually handles directory synchronization across on-premises, Azure, and OpenLDAP without forcing you to rip out legacy infrastructure. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning you get both access control and continuous monitoring of identity changes without the operational overhead of separate tools. Skip this if you're purely cloud-native with no on-premises AD footprint; AD Guardian Cloud's value proposition disappears when you don't have hybrid complexity to manage.
AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments.
IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD.
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Common questions about comparing Active Cypher Cypher Scout vs AD Guardian Cloud for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout: AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments. built by Active Cypher. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous risk identification in Active Directory and Azure AD environments, Security inspection and auditing of user accounts to reveal gaps, Online reporting on identified security issues..
AD Guardian Cloud: IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD. built by CionSystems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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