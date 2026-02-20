Active Cypher Cypher Scout: AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments. built by Active Cypher. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous risk identification in Active Directory and Azure AD environments, Security inspection and auditing of user accounts to reveal gaps, Online reporting on identified security issues..

Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.