Active Cypher Cypher Scout is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Active Cypher. Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in Active Directory and Azure AD permission creep will find immediate value in Cypher Scout because it runs standalone from a file server with zero installation friction, then delivers prioritized remediation guidance aligned to Microsoft best practices. The tool covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.AA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it surfaces both what's misconfigured and why it matters to access control posture. Skip this if you need deep integration with PAM platforms or role mining automation; Cypher Scout audits and advises, it doesn't orchestrate remediation at scale.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
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Common questions about comparing Active Cypher Cypher Scout vs Active Directory Permissions Analyzer for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout: AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments. built by Active Cypher. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous risk identification in Active Directory and Azure AD environments, Security inspection and auditing of user accounts to reveal gaps, Online reporting on identified security issues..
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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