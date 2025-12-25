Accops HyLabs: Virtual ICT lab management platform for educational institutions and L&D orgs. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated ICT lab provisioning based on university schedules, Self-service portal for faculty and students, Curriculum-based and time-based lab access..

Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.