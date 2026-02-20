Active Cypher Cypher Cloud is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Active Cypher. BeachheadSecure For USB Storage is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Beachhead Solutions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams with loose file-sharing habits need Active Cypher Cypher Cloud because it kills the damage from over-shared documents without forcing users into new workflows. The ability to revoke access or recall files after delivery, combined with view-only sharing that blocks downloads and printing, maps directly to NIST PR.DS asset management,your sensitive data stays encrypted and controllable even after it leaves your perimeter. Skip this if your risk profile demands zero-trust architecture across compute; Cypher Cloud solves the file-sharing problem, not network access control.
BeachheadSecure For USB Storage
Organizations handling regulated data on employee-owned or contractor devices need BeachheadSecure For USB Storage because it's one of the few tools that actually quarantines at-risk devices remotely instead of just logging what went wrong. The combination of enforced encryption, server-based 2FA, and remote wipe capability covers all three NIST PR functions: data protection, access control, and continuous monitoring without the visibility gaps competitors leave. Skip this if your team expects deep forensics or integration with existing DLP platforms; Beachhead is deliberately focused on the USB perimeter, not post-exfiltration investigation.
Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms.
Enforced encryption, auth, and remote access control for USB storage devices.
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Common questions about comparing Active Cypher Cypher Cloud vs BeachheadSecure For USB Storage for your data loss prevention needs.
Active Cypher Cypher Cloud: Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms. built by Active Cypher. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Asset-level encryption for new and existing files, View-only file sharing mode preventing download, print, or modification, Remote access revocation at any time post-delivery..
BeachheadSecure For USB Storage: Enforced encryption, auth, and remote access control for USB storage devices. built by Beachhead Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Enforced encryption on USB storage devices (flash, optical, external hard drives), Flexible authentication policy control including server-based 2FA and username/password options, Remote data quarantine capability for at-risk USB devices..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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