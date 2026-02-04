Action1 Vulnerability Management: Cloud-native vuln mgmt platform with automated patching & remediation. built by Action1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability assessment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated OS and third-party application patching, VPN-free remote endpoint management..

Atera Network Discovery: RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection. built by Atera. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include NMAP-powered network device discovery and cataloging, CVE identification via open port scanning, Real-time alerts for newly connected or unauthorized devices..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.