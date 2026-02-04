Action1 Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Atera Network Discovery is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Atera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams with distributed Windows endpoints and limited IT staff should pick Action1 Vulnerability Management for its VPN-free patching and P2P distribution; you get real vulnerability assessment across OS and third-party apps without the operational burden of traditional patch management infrastructure. The platform handles offline endpoint patching automatically, which matters if your workforce is genuinely remote or fragmented across locations. Skip this if you need deep Linux vulnerability context or are evaluating vendors primarily on NIST Risk Assessment coverage; Action1 prioritizes remediation speed over the upstream risk modeling that larger enterprises often require.
SMB and mid-market IT teams already running Atera's RMM will find genuine value in Network Discovery because it eliminates the separate tool tax for basic asset inventory and CVE scanning. The NMAP-powered scanning integrates directly into your existing RMM workflows, cutting the overhead of maintaining a standalone vulnerability scanner. Where it falls short is in forensic depth; this is asset discovery and port-based CVE detection, not a replacement for active vulnerability assessment tools like Nessus or Qualys that fingerprint software versions and test exploitability. Worth deploying if you need continuous visibility into what's connecting to your network. Not worth it if you're already committed to a dedicated CVSS-scoring vulnerability platform.
Cloud-native vuln mgmt platform with automated patching & remediation
RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection.
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Vulnerability Management vs Atera Network Discovery for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Vulnerability Management: Cloud-native vuln mgmt platform with automated patching & remediation. built by Action1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability assessment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated OS and third-party application patching, VPN-free remote endpoint management..
Atera Network Discovery: RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection. built by Atera. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include NMAP-powered network device discovery and cataloging, CVE identification via open port scanning, Real-time alerts for newly connected or unauthorized devices..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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