Action1 Vulnerability Management: Cloud-native vuln mgmt platform with automated patching & remediation. built by Action1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability assessment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated OS and third-party application patching, VPN-free remote endpoint management..

AI EdgeLabs Vulnerability Detection: AI-driven vulnerability detection for hosts, containers, and firmware. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SBOM-based host vulnerability scanning with real-time runtime asset detection, Exploitation scoring to verify and prioritize real-world exploitability, Container vulnerability scanning at image, layer, and package levels..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.