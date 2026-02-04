360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). AI EdgeLabs Vulnerability Detection is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by AI EdgeLabs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.
AI EdgeLabs Vulnerability Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing heterogeneous infrastructure across hosts, containers, and embedded systems should pick AI EdgeLabs Vulnerability Detection for its exploitation scoring that actually validates which CVEs matter in your environment rather than drowning you in noise. The tool handles firmware vulnerability detection through SBOM ingestion, a capability most competitors skip entirely, and delivers real-time runtime asset discovery that catches undocumented containers before they become problems. Skip this if your org runs a single container orchestration platform and needs deep integration with CI/CD pipelines; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes breadth across asset types over pipeline-native scanning workflows.
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
AI-driven vulnerability detection for hosts, containers, and firmware.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 vs AI EdgeLabs Vulnerability Detection for your vulnerability assessment needs.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..
AI EdgeLabs Vulnerability Detection: AI-driven vulnerability detection for hosts, containers, and firmware. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SBOM-based host vulnerability scanning with real-time runtime asset detection, Exploitation scoring to verify and prioritize real-world exploitability, Container vulnerability scanning at image, layer, and package levels..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox