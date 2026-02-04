360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..

AI EdgeLabs Vulnerability Detection: AI-driven vulnerability detection for hosts, containers, and firmware. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SBOM-based host vulnerability scanning with real-time runtime asset detection, Exploitation scoring to verify and prioritize real-world exploitability, Container vulnerability scanning at image, layer, and package levels..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.