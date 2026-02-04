Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions is a commercial compliance management tool by Action1. AWS Audit Manager is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in patch backlogs will appreciate Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions because it automates Windows and third-party application patching across offline and disconnected endpoints without requiring VPN infrastructure. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 areas including asset inventory and continuous monitoring, and its cloud-native design means no on-premises appliances to maintain. Skip this if you need deep macOS or Linux patching; Action1's strength is Windows-centric environments where compliance reporting for auditors matters more than endpoint detection.
Teams managing compliance across multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Audit Manager's native integration and zero-cost entry point eliminate the usual friction of bolting on third-party audit tools. It automates evidence collection for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS frameworks, cutting manual assessment time by roughly 60 percent compared to spreadsheet-driven approaches. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems in equal measure; Audit Manager stays firmly in the AWS ecosystem and won't consolidate findings across hybrid environments.
Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform
Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions vs AWS Audit Manager for your compliance management needs.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions: Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform. built by Action1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated Windows OS and application patch management, Real-time software and hardware asset inventory, Remote endpoint security configuration management..
AWS Audit Manager: Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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