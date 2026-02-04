Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions: Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform. built by Action1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated Windows OS and application patch management, Real-time software and hardware asset inventory, Remote endpoint security configuration management..

AWS Audit Manager: Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.