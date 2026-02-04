Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions is a commercial compliance management tool by Action1. AWS Artifact is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in patch backlogs will appreciate Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions because it automates Windows and third-party application patching across offline and disconnected endpoints without requiring VPN infrastructure. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 areas including asset inventory and continuous monitoring, and its cloud-native design means no on-premises appliances to maintain. Skip this if you need deep macOS or Linux patching; Action1's strength is Windows-centric environments where compliance reporting for auditors matters more than endpoint detection.
Compliance teams managing multi-vendor cloud deployments need AWS Artifact for one reason: it centralizes on-demand access to hundreds of third-party compliance reports without going through individual vendor sales teams. You get SOC 2, ISO 27001, and FedRAMP documentation for AWS partners in one place, eliminating weeks of back-and-forth email chains. Skip this if your organization only uses AWS services and no third-party integrations; the tool's value collapses when you're not juggling multiple vendor attestations.
Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions vs AWS Artifact for your compliance management needs.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions: Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform. built by Action1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated Windows OS and application patch management, Real-time software and hardware asset inventory, Remote endpoint security configuration management..
AWS Artifact: On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox