Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions: Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform. built by Action1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated Windows OS and application patch management, Real-time software and hardware asset inventory, Remote endpoint security configuration management..

AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.