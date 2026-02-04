Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment

Startups and SMBs with constrained budgets who need real vulnerability visibility without waiting for scan cycles should start with Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment; unlimited endpoint assessment plus automated patching for the first 200 machines means you're actually closing gaps, not just logging them. The private software repository hits 99% patching coverage and integrates CISA KEV data, so you're tracking what matters. This is not the tool for organizations that need vulnerability context beyond Windows and third-party apps, or teams expecting deep asset-layer remediation workflows; Action1 is deliberately focused on rapid detection and patch execution.