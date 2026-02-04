Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Labrador IVAS is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment
Startups and SMBs with constrained budgets who need real vulnerability visibility without waiting for scan cycles should start with Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment; unlimited endpoint assessment plus automated patching for the first 200 machines means you're actually closing gaps, not just logging them. The private software repository hits 99% patching coverage and integrates CISA KEV data, so you're tracking what matters. This is not the tool for organizations that need vulnerability context beyond Windows and third-party apps, or teams expecting deep asset-layer remediation workflows; Action1 is deliberately focused on rapid detection and patch execution.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source risk across development and operations will benefit from Labrador IVAS's integrated action plan workflow, which ties vulnerability discovery directly to patch tracking and remediation status rather than leaving scan results orphaned in a separate system. The on-premises appliance deployment and SSO integration mean security can enforce consistent policy without external API dependencies. Skip this if your organization needs a cloud-native scanner or wants to consolidate commercial and open source vulnerability management into a single platform; Labrador IVAS is narrowly focused on internal open source governance.
Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities
Integrated portal for open source vulnerability analysis and action plan mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment vs Labrador IVAS for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..
Labrador IVAS: Integrated portal for open source vulnerability analysis and action plan mgmt. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include Action plan management with patch history and status tracking, Automated vulnerability scanning of operational and development systems, Stage-by-stage remediation workflow management..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment differentiates with Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection. Labrador IVAS differentiates with Action plan management with patch history and status tracking, Automated vulnerability scanning of operational and development systems, Stage-by-stage remediation workflow management.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is developed by Action1. Labrador IVAS is developed by Labrador Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment and Labrador IVAS serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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