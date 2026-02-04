Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Labrador IVAS is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source risk across development and operations will benefit from Labrador IVAS's integrated action plan workflow, which ties vulnerability discovery directly to patch tracking and remediation status rather than leaving scan results orphaned in a separate system. The on-premises appliance deployment and SSO integration mean security can enforce consistent policy without external API dependencies. Skip this if your organization needs a cloud-native scanner or wants to consolidate commercial and open source vulnerability management into a single platform; Labrador IVAS is narrowly focused on internal open source governance.
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
Integrated portal for open source vulnerability analysis and action plan mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 vs Labrador IVAS for your endpoint protection platform needs.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..
Labrador IVAS: Integrated portal for open source vulnerability analysis and action plan mgmt. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include Action plan management with patch history and status tracking, Automated vulnerability scanning of operational and development systems, Stage-by-stage remediation workflow management..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 differentiates with Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation. Labrador IVAS differentiates with Action plan management with patch history and status tracking, Automated vulnerability scanning of operational and development systems, Stage-by-stage remediation workflow management.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is developed by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Labrador IVAS is developed by Labrador Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 and Labrador IVAS serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both cover Patch Management, CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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