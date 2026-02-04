Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.

Labrador IVAS

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source risk across development and operations will benefit from Labrador IVAS's integrated action plan workflow, which ties vulnerability discovery directly to patch tracking and remediation status rather than leaving scan results orphaned in a separate system. The on-premises appliance deployment and SSO integration mean security can enforce consistent policy without external API dependencies. Skip this if your organization needs a cloud-native scanner or wants to consolidate commercial and open source vulnerability management into a single platform; Labrador IVAS is narrowly focused on internal open source governance.