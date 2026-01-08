Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by A-LIGN. Labrador IVAS is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure will value A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service for its ability to scan both on-premises and cloud environments in a single workflow without forcing tool consolidation. The service covers authenticated and unauthenticated scans across network and application layers with scheduled continuous monitoring, hitting both ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need a platform that bundles remediation orchestration or threat intelligence; A-LIGN is assessment-focused, leaving remediation execution to your existing ticketing and patching systems.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source risk across development and operations will benefit from Labrador IVAS's integrated action plan workflow, which ties vulnerability discovery directly to patch tracking and remediation status rather than leaving scan results orphaned in a separate system. The on-premises appliance deployment and SSO integration mean security can enforce consistent policy without external API dependencies. Skip this if your organization needs a cloud-native scanner or wants to consolidate commercial and open source vulnerability management into a single platform; Labrador IVAS is narrowly focused on internal open source governance.
Vulnerability scanning service for network and application-level assessments
Integrated portal for open source vulnerability analysis and action plan mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service vs Labrador IVAS for your vulnerability assessment needs.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service: Vulnerability scanning service for network and application-level assessments. built by A-LIGN. Core capabilities include Network layer vulnerability scanning, Application level vulnerability scanning, Authenticated and unauthenticated scans..
Labrador IVAS: Integrated portal for open source vulnerability analysis and action plan mgmt. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include Action plan management with patch history and status tracking, Automated vulnerability scanning of operational and development systems, Stage-by-stage remediation workflow management..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service differentiates with Network layer vulnerability scanning, Application level vulnerability scanning, Authenticated and unauthenticated scans. Labrador IVAS differentiates with Action plan management with patch history and status tracking, Automated vulnerability scanning of operational and development systems, Stage-by-stage remediation workflow management.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service is developed by A-LIGN. Labrador IVAS is developed by Labrador Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service and Labrador IVAS serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both cover Security Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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