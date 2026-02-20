Actifile is a commercial data security posture management tool by Actifile. Anjuna Northstar is a commercial data security posture management tool by Anjuna Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Financial services teams managing PII across hybrid cloud and endpoints will find Actifile's strongest value in quantifying breach risk in actual currency terms, then encrypting what matters most. The platform maps sensitive data discovery directly to FDIC and 23 NYCRR 500 compliance requirements, which cuts through the noise for regulated institutions. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS apps or you need detection and response capabilities; Actifile focuses on asset inventory and encryption, not incident handling.
Enterprise and mid-market teams handling regulated multi-party data collaboration will find real value in Anjuna Northstar because it eliminates the false choice between data utility and isolation, letting you share sensitive datasets without decryption or moving data to untrusted environments. The platform covers PR.DS and PR.AA in NIST CSF 2.0 through hardware-backed confidential computing, meaning access control and data protection are enforced at the CPU level rather than relying on network perimeter or encryption key management alone. Skip this if your primary need is internal data governance within a single organization, or if your workloads can't tolerate the latency overhead of attestation and enclave setup.
Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance.
Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile vs Anjuna Northstar for your data security posture management needs.
Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..
Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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