1Security Microsoft Copilot Security: Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include AI Data Visibility Dashboard mapping all files and SharePoint sites Copilot can access via Microsoft Graph, Oversharing Detection identifying files and folders with excessive permissions risking data leaks, Sensitivity Label Analysis auditing Microsoft Purview labels to prevent unauthorized AI access..

Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.