1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1Security. Actifile is a commercial data security posture management tool by Actifile. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying Microsoft Copilot across M365 need visibility into what data the AI can actually access before oversharing becomes a compliance liability, and 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is built explicitly for that pre- and post-deployment control. The tool maps Copilot's permissions through Microsoft Graph, flags excessive access across SharePoint and OneDrive, and automates remediation of misconfigurations, addressing the asset management and data security gaps that most M365 tenants haven't solved yet. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Microsoft's ecosystem or if you're looking for a Copilot governance tool that also covers other generative AI platforms; 1Security is Microsoft-only.
Financial services teams managing PII across hybrid cloud and endpoints will find Actifile's strongest value in quantifying breach risk in actual currency terms, then encrypting what matters most. The platform maps sensitive data discovery directly to FDIC and 23 NYCRR 500 compliance requirements, which cuts through the noise for regulated institutions. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS apps or you need detection and response capabilities; Actifile focuses on asset inventory and encryption, not incident handling.
Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365.
Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance.
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Common questions about comparing 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security vs Actifile for your data security posture management needs.
1Security Microsoft Copilot Security: Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include AI Data Visibility Dashboard mapping all files and SharePoint sites Copilot can access via Microsoft Graph, Oversharing Detection identifying files and folders with excessive permissions risking data leaks, Sensitivity Label Analysis auditing Microsoft Purview labels to prevent unauthorized AI access..
Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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