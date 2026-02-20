Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Digital Forensics is a commercial digital forensics tool by Actifile. Zeek Analysis Tools (ZAT) is a free threat hunting tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.
Incident response teams already collecting Zeek network logs will extract real value from ZAT's Python-native ML pipeline; you get forensic analysis speed without building custom pandas and scikit-learn workflows from scratch. The 451 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal a tool that teams actually use post-breach, not one gathering dust. Skip this if you need a point-and-click UI or support for non-Zeek data sources; ZAT demands Python fluency and assumes your team is comfortable operationalizing machine learning models in incident workflows.
Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR.
ZAT is a Python package that processes and analyzes Zeek network security data using machine learning libraries like Pandas, scikit-learn, Kafka, and Spark.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Digital Forensics vs Zeek Analysis Tools (ZAT) for your digital forensics needs.
Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..
Zeek Analysis Tools (ZAT): ZAT is a Python package that processes and analyzes Zeek network security data using machine learning libraries like Pandas, scikit-learn, Kafka, and Spark..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Digital Forensics is developed by Actifile. Zeek Analysis Tools (ZAT) is open-source with 451 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Digital Forensics and Zeek Analysis Tools (ZAT) serve similar Digital Forensics use cases. Key differences: Actifile Digital Forensics is Commercial while Zeek Analysis Tools (ZAT) is Free, Zeek Analysis Tools (ZAT) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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