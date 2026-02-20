SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.

WavSteg

Forensic analysts and incident responders investigating suspected data exfiltration will find WavSteg useful for understanding steganographic attack chains; it's one of the few free tools that actually demonstrates LSB encoding in audio files rather than just documenting the technique. The 15 GitHub stars and active C implementation mean you get working code you can audit and modify for custom forensic workflows. Skip this if you need detection or prevention capabilities; WavSteg is purely for post-incident analysis of how attackers hide payloads, not for stopping them in motion.