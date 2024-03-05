Forensic examiners and incident responders who need to extract data from iOS and Android devices without monthly licensing will find Andriller CE's decoding engine genuinely useful; it handles SQLite databases, call logs, and messaging artifacts that commercial tools charge thousands annually to access. The 1,534 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its extraction accuracy across multiple Android versions. Skip this if your team needs cloud forensics, Windows memory analysis, or vendor support; Andriller CE is phone-focused and community-maintained, which means you're reading Stack Overflow threads when extraction fails, not calling support.

WavSteg

Forensic analysts and incident responders investigating suspected data exfiltration will find WavSteg useful for understanding steganographic attack chains; it's one of the few free tools that actually demonstrates LSB encoding in audio files rather than just documenting the technique. The 15 GitHub stars and active C implementation mean you get working code you can audit and modify for custom forensic workflows. Skip this if you need detection or prevention capabilities; WavSteg is purely for post-incident analysis of how attackers hide payloads, not for stopping them in motion.