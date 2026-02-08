Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by OneLogin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in manual access requests will find real relief in OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management because it actually closes the offboarding gap that most IGA tools leave open. The platform automates both provisioning and real-time deprovisioning across Active Directory and third-party apps through its Universal Connector, which matters for teams managing 500+ SaaS applications. Skip this if you need fine-grained entitlement intelligence or forensic audit trails for compliance investigators; OneLogin prioritizes the mechanics of access over the detective layer.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
Automates user provisioning, deprovisioning, and lifecycle management.
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management: Automates user provisioning, deprovisioning, and lifecycle management. built by OneLogin. Core capabilities include Automated user provisioning and onboarding, Real-time user deprovisioning and offboarding, Active Directory synchronization..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform differentiates with Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring. OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management differentiates with Automated user provisioning and onboarding, Real-time user deprovisioning and offboarding, Active Directory synchronization.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management is developed by OneLogin. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management serve similar Backup as a Service use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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