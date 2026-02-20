Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management: Automates user provisioning, deprovisioning, and lifecycle management. built by OneLogin. Core capabilities include Automated user provisioning and onboarding, Real-time user deprovisioning and offboarding, Active Directory synchronization..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.