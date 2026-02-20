Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aceiss is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Aceiss. OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by OneLogin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams wrestling with shadow access and permission creep will find real value in Aceiss for GitHub, where it monitors repository access patterns continuously rather than waiting for annual reviews. The agent-based approach delivers visibility into unauthorized access attempts and anomalous privilege combinations that rules-based systems miss, directly addressing NIST DE.CM and PR.AA. Skip this if you need broad IAM federation or SSO enforcement across your entire infrastructure; Aceiss is narrowly focused on detecting access anomalies after the fact, not preventing bad access decisions upfront.
OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in manual access requests will find real relief in OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management because it actually closes the offboarding gap that most IGA tools leave open. The platform automates both provisioning and real-time deprovisioning across Active Directory and third-party apps through its Universal Connector, which matters for teams managing 500+ SaaS applications. Skip this if you need fine-grained entitlement intelligence or forensic audit trails for compliance investigators; OneLogin prioritizes the mechanics of access over the detective layer.
Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring.
Automates user provisioning, deprovisioning, and lifecycle management.
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Common questions about comparing Aceiss vs OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management for your identity governance and administration needs.
Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..
OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management: Automates user provisioning, deprovisioning, and lifecycle management. built by OneLogin. Core capabilities include Automated user provisioning and onboarding, Real-time user deprovisioning and offboarding, Active Directory synchronization..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aceiss differentiates with Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization. OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management differentiates with Automated user provisioning and onboarding, Real-time user deprovisioning and offboarding, Active Directory synchronization.
Aceiss is developed by Aceiss. OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management is developed by OneLogin. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aceiss and OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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