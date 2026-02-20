Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abbey Labs is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Abbey Labs. OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by OneLogin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform-deployed cloud resources across multiple platforms should pick Abbey Labs for access governance that actually integrates with your infrastructure-as-code workflow instead of bolting on afterward. Its Git-based policy versioning and CI/CD integration mean access controls live alongside your Terraform definitions, reducing the disconnect between what your IaC declares and what your identity system enforces. Not the right fit for organizations without substantial Terraform footprints or those needing deep integrations with legacy on-premises systems beyond Active Directory.
OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in manual access requests will find real relief in OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management because it actually closes the offboarding gap that most IGA tools leave open. The platform automates both provisioning and real-time deprovisioning across Active Directory and third-party apps through its Universal Connector, which matters for teams managing 500+ SaaS applications. Skip this if you need fine-grained entitlement intelligence or forensic audit trails for compliance investigators; OneLogin prioritizes the mechanics of access over the detective layer.
Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows.
Automates user provisioning, deprovisioning, and lifecycle management.
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Common questions about comparing Abbey Labs vs OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management for your identity governance and administration needs.
Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..
OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management: Automates user provisioning, deprovisioning, and lifecycle management. built by OneLogin. Core capabilities include Automated user provisioning and onboarding, Real-time user deprovisioning and offboarding, Active Directory synchronization..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abbey Labs differentiates with Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke). OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management differentiates with Automated user provisioning and onboarding, Real-time user deprovisioning and offboarding, Active Directory synchronization.
Abbey Labs is developed by Abbey Labs. OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management is developed by OneLogin. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abbey Labs and OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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