Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

Protegrity Data Protection: Field-level data protection platform with tokenization, encryption & masking. built by Protegrity. Core capabilities include Field-level tokenization with vaultless architecture, AES symmetric encryption for sensitive data fields, Static and dynamic data masking based on policy rules..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.