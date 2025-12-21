Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. Protegrity Data Protection is a commercial data masking & synthetic data tool by Protegrity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across cloud data warehouses will get the most from Protegrity Data Protection because its vaultless tokenization architecture eliminates the operational burden of managing separate encryption key infrastructure. The platform's field-level protection works natively with Snowflake, BigQuery, and Redshift without proxy overhead, and its role-based masking applies data policies consistently across static and dynamic access patterns. Skip this if your primary need is masking test data for developers; Protegrity's pricing and deployment complexity are overkill for that use case alone.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
Field-level data protection platform with tokenization, encryption & masking.
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs Protegrity Data Protection for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
Protegrity Data Protection: Field-level data protection platform with tokenization, encryption & masking. built by Protegrity. Core capabilities include Field-level tokenization with vaultless architecture, AES symmetric encryption for sensitive data fields, Static and dynamic data masking based on policy rules..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. Protegrity Data Protection differentiates with Field-level tokenization with vaultless architecture, AES symmetric encryption for sensitive data fields, Static and dynamic data masking based on policy rules.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Protegrity Data Protection is developed by Protegrity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP integrates with Active Directory, Group Policy, Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenDesktop, Citrix XenApp and 6 more. Protegrity Data Protection integrates with Snowflake, BigQuery, Redshift. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and Protegrity Data Protection serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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