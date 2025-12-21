Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. CrowdStrike Endpoint Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by CrowdStrike. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams should pick CrowdStrike Endpoint Security if you need detection and response speed that actually reduces dwell time; Charlotte AI automates triage and investigation at scale, which is where most teams hemorrhage hours. The platform achieved 100% protection scores in MITRE ATT&CK 2025 evaluations and handles cross-domain visibility through Falcon integration, meaning you're not stitching together point products. The single lightweight sensor across Windows, Mac, and Linux does matter for deployment friction. Skip this if you're primarily hunting for gaps in platform security hardening or need deep incident recovery workflows; CrowdStrike prioritizes DE.CM and DE.AE over RS.MI, which means it excels at finding and analyzing threats but offers less automation once containment decisions are made.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs CrowdStrike Endpoint Security for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
CrowdStrike Endpoint Security: AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include AI-powered endpoint protection with 100% protection scores in MITRE ATT&CK 2025 evaluations, Single lightweight sensor deployment across all major operating systems, Charlotte AI for automated detection triage, investigation, and response..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. CrowdStrike Endpoint Security differentiates with AI-powered endpoint protection with 100% protection scores in MITRE ATT&CK 2025 evaluations, Single lightweight sensor deployment across all major operating systems, Charlotte AI for automated detection triage, investigation, and response.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. CrowdStrike Endpoint Security is developed by CrowdStrike. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP integrates with Active Directory, Group Policy, Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenDesktop, Citrix XenApp and 6 more. CrowdStrike Endpoint Security integrates with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, Third-party data sources (10GB/day ingest). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and CrowdStrike Endpoint Security serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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