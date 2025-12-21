Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Trilio is a commercial backup as a service tool by Trilio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise teams running Kubernetes or OpenStack need Trilio specifically for ransomware recovery in cloud-native environments where traditional VM backup tools fall short. The platform maps directly to NIST RC.RP (incident recovery execution) and handles both stateless containers and stateful applications across Red Hat OpenShift, Mirantis, and Nutanix clusters. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily on-premises VMware or you need backup for databases and file servers alongside Kubernetes; Trilio's strength is narrowly focused on cloud-native infrastructure recovery, not broad enterprise backup.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Backup & recovery for Kubernetes and OpenStack VMs and containers.
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Trilio for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Trilio: Backup & recovery for Kubernetes and OpenStack VMs and containers. built by Trilio. Core capabilities include Backup and recovery for Kubernetes workloads (containers and VMs), Backup and recovery for OpenStack environments, Support for Red Hat OpenShift and OpenShift Virtualization..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Trilio differentiates with Backup and recovery for Kubernetes workloads (containers and VMs), Backup and recovery for OpenStack environments, Support for Red Hat OpenShift and OpenShift Virtualization.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Trilio is developed by Trilio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Trilio integrates with Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Kubernetes, KubeVirt, Mirantis Kubernetes Engine and 7 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Trilio serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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