Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Trilio: Backup & recovery for Kubernetes and OpenStack VMs and containers. built by Trilio. Core capabilities include Backup and recovery for Kubernetes workloads (containers and VMs), Backup and recovery for OpenStack environments, Support for Red Hat OpenShift and OpenShift Virtualization..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.