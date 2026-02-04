Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Trilio is a commercial backup as a service tool by Trilio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up Azure workloads will benefit most from Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure because it lets you retain encryption keys and control backup location rather than surrendering both to Microsoft, which matters when compliance or data sovereignty are non-negotiable. The tool implements the 3-2-1 rule with immutable snapshots and AES-256 encryption across Azure, S3, and Wasabi, giving you genuine air-gapped copies outside your primary environment. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to manage a separate backup appliance; Ahsay requires more hands-on administration than native Azure backup, and that overhead only pays off when you're protecting critical workloads that justify the control premium.
Mid-market and enterprise teams running Kubernetes or OpenStack need Trilio specifically for ransomware recovery in cloud-native environments where traditional VM backup tools fall short. The platform maps directly to NIST RC.RP (incident recovery execution) and handles both stateless containers and stateful applications across Red Hat OpenShift, Mirantis, and Nutanix clusters. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily on-premises VMware or you need backup for databases and file servers alongside Kubernetes; Trilio's strength is narrowly focused on cloud-native infrastructure recovery, not broad enterprise backup.
Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control
Backup & recovery for Kubernetes and OpenStack VMs and containers.
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure vs Trilio for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure: Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication..
Trilio: Backup & recovery for Kubernetes and OpenStack VMs and containers. built by Trilio. Core capabilities include Backup and recovery for Kubernetes workloads (containers and VMs), Backup and recovery for OpenStack environments, Support for Red Hat OpenShift and OpenShift Virtualization..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure differentiates with Immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication. Trilio differentiates with Backup and recovery for Kubernetes workloads (containers and VMs), Backup and recovery for OpenStack environments, Support for Red Hat OpenShift and OpenShift Virtualization.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Trilio is developed by Trilio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure integrates with Microsoft Azure, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Wasabi, Backblaze. Trilio integrates with Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Kubernetes, KubeVirt, Mirantis Kubernetes Engine and 7 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure and Trilio serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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