Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..

Trilio: Backup & recovery for Kubernetes and OpenStack VMs and containers. built by Trilio. Core capabilities include Backup and recovery for Kubernetes workloads (containers and VMs), Backup and recovery for OpenStack environments, Support for Red Hat OpenShift and OpenShift Virtualization..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.