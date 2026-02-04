Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Trilio is a commercial backup as a service tool by Trilio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams managing Google Workspace will benefit most from Ahsay Google Workspace Backup's ability to restore individual emails and chat messages without full account recovery, cutting incident response time dramatically when ransomware or accidental deletion hits. The tool handles lossless document preservation across Gmail, Drive, and Shared Drive with AES-256 encryption and immutable backups, addressing the compliance gaps Google's native retention leaves open. Skip this if you need unified backup across Workspace and on-premises systems; Ahsay is purpose-built for Google's ecosystem, not hybrid environments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams running Kubernetes or OpenStack need Trilio specifically for ransomware recovery in cloud-native environments where traditional VM backup tools fall short. The platform maps directly to NIST RC.RP (incident recovery execution) and handles both stateless containers and stateful applications across Red Hat OpenShift, Mirantis, and Nutanix clusters. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily on-premises VMware or you need backup for databases and file servers alongside Kubernetes; Trilio's strength is narrowly focused on cloud-native infrastructure recovery, not broad enterprise backup.
Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat
Backup & recovery for Kubernetes and OpenStack VMs and containers.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Ahsay Google Workspace Backup vs Trilio for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..
Trilio: Backup & recovery for Kubernetes and OpenStack VMs and containers. built by Trilio. Core capabilities include Backup and recovery for Kubernetes workloads (containers and VMs), Backup and recovery for OpenStack environments, Support for Red Hat OpenShift and OpenShift Virtualization..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup differentiates with Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption. Trilio differentiates with Backup and recovery for Kubernetes workloads (containers and VMs), Backup and recovery for OpenStack environments, Support for Red Hat OpenShift and OpenShift Virtualization.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Trilio is developed by Trilio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup integrates with Google Workspace, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi and 1 more. Trilio integrates with Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Kubernetes, KubeVirt, Mirantis Kubernetes Engine and 7 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup and Trilio serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox