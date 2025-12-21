Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response: SaaS ransomware detection and automated recovery for Google Workspace & M365. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include AI-powered ransomware detection using behavior-based methodology, 24/7 automated ransomware monitoring, Automatic blocking of malicious applications and browser extensions via API access revocation..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.