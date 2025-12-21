Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by spin.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace need Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response because its behavior-based detection catches encryption attacks that signature-based tools miss, paired with a 2-hour incident response SLA that actually matters when your productivity suite is locked. The combination of continuous monitoring with automated file isolation and recovery directly addresses the NIST RS.MI and RC.RP functions where most SaaS backup tools fall short. Skip this if your ransomware strategy relies on user behavior training alone or if you need protection across non-cloud applications; Spin.AI is built specifically for the cloud productivity layer where attackers are focused right now.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
SaaS ransomware detection and automated recovery for Google Workspace & M365
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response: SaaS ransomware detection and automated recovery for Google Workspace & M365. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include AI-powered ransomware detection using behavior-based methodology, 24/7 automated ransomware monitoring, Automatic blocking of malicious applications and browser extensions via API access revocation..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response differentiates with AI-powered ransomware detection using behavior-based methodology, 24/7 automated ransomware monitoring, Automatic blocking of malicious applications and browser extensions via API access revocation.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response is developed by spin.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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