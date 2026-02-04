Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..

Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response: SaaS ransomware detection and automated recovery for Google Workspace & M365. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include AI-powered ransomware detection using behavior-based methodology, 24/7 automated ransomware monitoring, Automatic blocking of malicious applications and browser extensions via API access revocation..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.