IBM Guardium

Enterprise security teams managing sensitive data across hybrid cloud environments should choose IBM Guardium for its real-time data access monitoring combined with automated compliance reporting that actually closes the gap between discovery and enforcement. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident mitigation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat detection that catches anomalous database access patterns most competitors miss. Skip this if your organization runs databases on a single cloud provider and lacks complex regulatory requirements; Guardium's value compounds with infrastructure diversity and compliance complexity, making it oversized for simpler deployments.