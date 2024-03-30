Acra is a free database security tool. DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor is a commercial database security tool by DBAPP Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting PostgreSQL and MySQL databases in microservices architectures should evaluate Acra for field-level encryption that works transparently across distributed applications without requiring schema changes. The free, open-source model and 1,458 GitHub stars signal real adoption among developers who need encryption at the database layer rather than application rewrite. Skip this if your priority is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Acra prioritizes preventing data exposure over intrusion forensics, and its access control is coarse-grained compared to specialized database activity monitoring tools.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing on-premises databases need DAS-DBAuditor for its ability to link SQL statements directly to actual executors and handle high-velocity environments without performance degradation, a gap most database audit tools fail at. The system ingests 130,000 logs per second and covers SOX and Level Protection compliance reporting out of the box, making it immediately useful in regulated shops. Skip this if your databases are entirely cloud-hosted or you need forensic playback tied to identity and access management; DAS-DBAuditor excels at monitoring and alerting but prioritizes detection over the recovery workflows that follow an incident.
A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data.
Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting
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Common questions about comparing Acra vs DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor for your database security needs.
Acra: A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data..
DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor: Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting. built by DBAPP Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time database network activity recording, Detailed operation auditing, Compliance report generation for SOX and Level Protection standards..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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