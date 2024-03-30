Acra is a free database security tool. DataSunrise Database Security is a commercial database security tool by DataSunrise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting PostgreSQL and MySQL databases in microservices architectures should evaluate Acra for field-level encryption that works transparently across distributed applications without requiring schema changes. The free, open-source model and 1,458 GitHub stars signal real adoption among developers who need encryption at the database layer rather than application rewrite. Skip this if your priority is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Acra prioritizes preventing data exposure over intrusion forensics, and its access control is coarse-grained compared to specialized database activity monitoring tools.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across cloud and on-premises databases should start with DataSunrise Database Security, particularly if SQL injection and insider threats are your highest database risks; its combination of real-time firewall blocking, granular activity monitoring, and dynamic masking handles the attack surface most tools leave open. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both prevention and detection, and deploys non-intrusively via proxy, meaning you won't need database restarts or extensive schema changes. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability management over active threat prevention; DataSunrise prioritizes blocking bad queries and masking exposed data rather than scanning for misconfigurations.
A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data.
DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Acra vs DataSunrise Database Security for your database security needs.
Acra: A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data..
DataSunrise Database Security: DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance. built by DataSunrise. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring & Audit with granular reporting, Database Firewall with real-time threat detection and SQL injection prevention, Dynamic and Static Data Masking with role-based and location-aware policies..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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