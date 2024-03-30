Teams protecting PostgreSQL and MySQL databases in microservices architectures should evaluate Acra for field-level encryption that works transparently across distributed applications without requiring schema changes. The free, open-source model and 1,458 GitHub stars signal real adoption among developers who need encryption at the database layer rather than application rewrite. Skip this if your priority is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Acra prioritizes preventing data exposure over intrusion forensics, and its access control is coarse-grained compared to specialized database activity monitoring tools.

BitLocker

Windows-first IT and security teams with limited budgets should start with BitLocker because it's built into the OS and requires zero additional licensing, making full-disk encryption a genuine free control rather than a vendor upsell. It's included in Windows Pro and Enterprise editions, ships with Group Policy management for domain-joined environments, and meets NIST Govern requirements for encryption at rest without adding tooling complexity. Skip this if your fleet is multi-OS, your devices aren't domain-joined, or you need endpoint detection and response layered on top; BitLocker is encryption only, not a monitoring tool.