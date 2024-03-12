Acquire is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Forensic analysts and incident responders who need fast triage on suspicious systems should use Acquire to pull artifacts into a single lightweight container without the overhead of full disk imaging. The tool is free and runs on both live systems and disk images, making it accessible to resource-constrained teams doing initial evidence gathering before deeper investigation. Skip this if you need cross-platform mobile forensics or expect to process hundreds of endpoints in parallel; Acquire prioritizes speed and simplicity over breadth.
AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples
Security teams managing AWS incidents without playbooks should start here; AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples gives you NIST-aligned templates for the incidents you'll actually face, free, with 1,000+ practitioners validating them on GitHub. The runbooks cover detection through recovery, which means you're not just building detection playbooks but actually addressing containment and eradication steps most teams skip. Skip this if your organization needs vendor-specific guidance for SaaS tools outside AWS or if you need automated orchestration; these are templates you customize and execute manually, not a full incident response platform.
A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage.
Template-based incident response runbooks for AWS environments following NIST guidelines to help organizations handle common cloud security incidents.
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Common questions about comparing Acquire vs AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
Acquire: A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage..
AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples: Template-based incident response runbooks for AWS environments following NIST guidelines to help organizations handle common cloud security incidents..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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