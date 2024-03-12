Acquire: A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage..

ALEAPP Android Logs Events And Protobuf Parser: ALEAPP is a Python-based forensic tool for parsing Android logs, events, and protobuf data with both CLI and GUI interfaces..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.