Acquire is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AfterGlow Cloud is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Forensic analysts and incident responders who need fast triage on suspicious systems should use Acquire to pull artifacts into a single lightweight container without the overhead of full disk imaging. The tool is free and runs on both live systems and disk images, making it accessible to resource-constrained teams doing initial evidence gathering before deeper investigation. Skip this if you need cross-platform mobile forensics or expect to process hundreds of endpoints in parallel; Acquire prioritizes speed and simplicity over breadth.
Incident response analysts who need to pivot quickly between data sources will find value in AfterGlow Cloud's graph visualization engine, which transforms forensic artifacts into explorable relationships without scripting. The free, open-source model and 16 GitHub stars signal active use in smaller SOCs, though the Django web interface trades depth for speed. This is not the tool for teams needing automated ingestion from SIEM platforms or forensic frameworks; AfterGlow Cloud assumes manual data upload and works best for analysts comfortable preparing their own datasets before visualization.
A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage.
AfterGlow Cloud is a Django-based web application that allows users to upload data and generate graph visualizations through a browser interface.
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Common questions about comparing Acquire vs AfterGlow Cloud for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
Acquire: A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage..
AfterGlow Cloud: AfterGlow Cloud is a Django-based web application that allows users to upload data and generate graph visualizations through a browser interface..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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