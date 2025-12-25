Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

Ackcent Cybersecurity Training: Cybersecurity awareness training and phishing simulation services for employees. built by Ackcent. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Tailored cybersecurity awareness programs for employees, Expert-led training sessions with real-world examples, AI-tutorized learning platform for knowledge assessment..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.