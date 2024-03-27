AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Incident responders who need to standardize live artifact collection across dozens of machines without building custom scripts from scratch should use AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework. It cuts the time to deploy a consistent acquisition playbook by letting you template and reuse proven utility chains rather than writing batch files for every engagement. Skip this if your team has already invested heavily in a commercial acquisition platform like Magnet AXIOM or Cellebrite; AChoir's strength is in the scripting flexibility that proprietary tools deliberately restrict.
AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK)
Security teams operating primarily in AWS who need fast containment without waiting for vendors will find AWS Incident Response Kit valuable; it's free, Python-based, and lets you automate isolation of compromised EC2 instances or revoke IAM credentials in seconds rather than minutes. The modular design means you only deploy what you need, and tight AWS API integration eliminates the translation layer other tools introduce. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud or heavily on-premises, or if your incident response process requires audit-trail compliance beyond what CloudTrail provides; AIRK prioritizes speed over forensic depth.
A framework/scripting tool to standardize and simplify the process of scripting favorite Live Acquisition utilities for Incident Responders.
A Python-based modular incident response tool for AWS environments that enables automated security actions across EC2, IAM, VPC, and other AWS resources.
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Common questions about comparing AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework vs AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework: A framework/scripting tool to standardize and simplify the process of scripting favorite Live Acquisition utilities for Incident Responders..
AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK): A Python-based modular incident response tool for AWS environments that enables automated security actions across EC2, IAM, VPC, and other AWS resources..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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