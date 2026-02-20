AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP): Cloud workload protection platform for containers, Kubernetes, and serverless. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability prioritization with in-use package identification, Real-time threat detection powered by Falco, System call and command capture for incident investigation..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.