Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccuKnox Application Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AccuKnox. Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) is a commercial cloud workload protection platform tool by Sysdig. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams running Kubernetes environments need AccuKnox Application Security because its eBPF and LSM-based runtime security actually stops container breakouts in production, not just flag them in logs. The platform covers AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec in one deployment, and its zero-trust enforcement maps directly to NIST PR.PS and DE.CM without requiring separate tools. Skip this if you're primarily concerned with pre-deployment vulnerability scanning or need deep CSPM coverage; AccuKnox prioritizes runtime detection over cloud posture management.
Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending containerized and Kubernetes workloads across hybrid cloud will find Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform's strength in runtime threat detection powered by Falco, which surfaces both known vulnerabilities in active use and zero-day behaviors through system call analysis. The platform covers four of six critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions (Risk Assessment, Platform Security, Continuous Monitoring, and Incident Analysis), with notably weaker support for incident mitigation and recovery workflows. Skip this if your priority is shift-left vulnerability scanning or multi-cloud CSPM coverage; Sysdig punches hardest when runtime visibility and forensics matter more than preventing issues before deployment.
AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security.
Cloud workload protection platform for containers, Kubernetes, and serverless
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AccuKnox Application Security vs Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..
Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP): Cloud workload protection platform for containers, Kubernetes, and serverless. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability prioritization with in-use package identification, Real-time threat detection powered by Falco, System call and command capture for incident investigation..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccuKnox Application Security differentiates with Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec). Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) differentiates with Runtime vulnerability prioritization with in-use package identification, Real-time threat detection powered by Falco, System call and command capture for incident investigation.
AccuKnox Application Security is developed by AccuKnox. Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) is developed by Sysdig. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccuKnox Application Security and Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both cover Runtime Security, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox