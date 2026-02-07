Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AgileBlue. Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) is a commercial cloud workload protection platform tool by Sysdig. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cloud Security because its agentless deployment actually works without sacrificing detection depth, letting you cover AWS, Azure, and GCP without forcing agents into thousands of workloads. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in compliance mappings for HIPAA and PCI-DSS that save months of audit prep. Skip this if your priority is identity governance or supply chain risk management; AgileBlue prioritizes cloud runtime protection and posture over IAM depth and vendor risk visibility.
Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending containerized and Kubernetes workloads across hybrid cloud will find Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform's strength in runtime threat detection powered by Falco, which surfaces both known vulnerabilities in active use and zero-day behaviors through system call analysis. The platform covers four of six critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions (Risk Assessment, Platform Security, Continuous Monitoring, and Incident Analysis), with notably weaker support for incident mitigation and recovery workflows. Skip this if your priority is shift-left vulnerability scanning or multi-cloud CSPM coverage; Sysdig punches hardest when runtime visibility and forensics matter more than preventing issues before deployment.
Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments
Cloud workload protection platform for containers, Kubernetes, and serverless
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cloud Security vs Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..
Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP): Cloud workload protection platform for containers, Kubernetes, and serverless. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability prioritization with in-use package identification, Real-time threat detection powered by Falco, System call and command capture for incident investigation..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cloud Security differentiates with Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning. Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) differentiates with Runtime vulnerability prioritization with in-use package identification, Real-time threat detection powered by Falco, System call and command capture for incident investigation.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is developed by AgileBlue. Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) is developed by Sysdig. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cloud Security and Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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